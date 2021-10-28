Biz bits: Delta Community Credit Union opens new branch; Emory’s new fundraising campaign

Share









Atlanta, GA — Here’s a look at business news in our community.

– Delta Community Credit Union has opened a new branch in Chamblee, it’s second DeKalb County location and 28th location in metro Atlanta. Delta says it is “Georgia’s largest credit union wiht more than $8.7 billion in assets.”

“More than 7,000 Delta Community members live within five miles of the new branch, located at 5001 Peachtree Boulevard in the Peachtree Station Shopping Center along with anchor tenant Whole Foods,” a press release says. “It will conveniently serve the Chamblee, Brookhaven, north Buckhead and central Perimeter areas.”

CEO Hank Halter said, “We are excited to open Delta Community’s newest branch in this vibrant Chamblee-Brookhaven retail corridor, as it reflects our commitment to expansion within metro Atlanta. This location provides greater convenience for our existing members in DeKalb County, and will allow us to welcome new members living and working in the area so they, too, can enjoy the benefits and superior service we offer.”

The location is 4,500-square feet, has two ATMs and 11 full time employees.

— Emory has begun its new 2036 fundraising campaign.

Here is the full announcement from Emory University:

A little over a year into his term as president of Emory University, Gregory L. Fenves set in motion the plan to write Emory’s next chapter with the announcement of the boldest fundraising campaign in university history: 2O36. With an eye on Emory’s bicentennial, 2O36 focuses on investing in people for the benefit of people and aims to spearhead a movement to radically rethink and reshape the future. “The 2O36 campaign is about forging partnerships with great purpose and bold ambition, to invest in Emory students, faculty, and staff who will shape our destiny, while broadcasting the Emory story with pride,” Fenves says. “Too often I have heard Emory referred to as a hidden gem, but there is nothing hidden about our impact. We will write a new chapter for our university that leaves no doubt about our dedication to serving humanity.” In classrooms, boardrooms, and operating rooms, from the smallest details of brain chemistry to the highest aspirations of humanity, Emory is shaping an expansive future. As a community, the university is creating lasting change. The campaign includes priorities across Emory, including all nine schools, multiple centers and institutes, as well as Emory Healthcare. Additionally, there are three core areas where the campaign will place special emphasis: – Student Flourishing: Seeing students realize their potential; preparing them for a lifetime of accomplishment beyond graduation, providing an inclusive environment; valuing each student and enabling them to excel in all aspects of their lives. – Faculty Eminence: Recruiting and retaining diverse, top-tier faculty; investing in faculty’s big ideas and scholarship and creating a campus where all faculty have the resources and infrastructure to thrive in their research, teaching, and service. – Research Excellence: Launching the next era of Emory excellence in research and discovery to answer the most pressing questions and address the crucial needs of the nation and communities Emory serves. Bob Goddard, chair of Emory’s Board of Trustees, shared that the board approved a $4 billion fundraising goal for the campaign. Deeply committed to focusing support through this campaign on people, there are aggressive goals in this area, including $750 million for student support and $900 million in support of faculty. “President Fenves hit the ground running, and it’s obvious that he is driven, fearless and single-minded about taking Emory from excellence to eminence,” Goddard says. “But let me be clear, this campaign is not about a number. 2O36 is about investing in people – our students, faculty and researchers – and how they will transform the world.” Emory will host a series of 2O36 immersive launch events on campus for donors, alumni, students, faculty, and staff to showcase the institution’s vision for the future, followed by events around the country and the world, this fall into the spring. There are four years remaining in the community phase of the overall eight-year campaign. More than $2.6 billion has already been raised in the leadership phase. For more information on 2O36, visit 2036.emory.edu.

– Face2Face Beauty Supply opened this month at The Point shopping center in Druid Hills.

Here is the full announcement:

Already an Atlanta favorite, Face2Face Beauty Supply will be coming to The Point this October! The 986 square-foot unit at the shopping center is located next to On Point Nails & Spa and across from The General Muir on Avenue Place. “We are thrilled to add Face2Face Beauty Supply to our impressive line-up of restaurants and lifestyle offerings,” said Lindsay Major, Senior Director of Ancillary Income for ShopCore Properties. “Face2Face will surely be a one-stop shop for beauty supplies for The Point’s customer base.” Face2Face Beauty Supply offers hair dryers, hair styling tools, hair color products, shampoos, conditioners, hair brushes and accessories, eye lash extensions, beauty supplements, perming and relaxing products, lotions and body care. “I am so excited to be located at The Point,” said Face2Face Beauty Supply owner, Stephanie Locke. “I have been building this new business for over six months and I can’t wait to meet all of the great customers and be part of the fun activations at the shopping center.” For more information about Face2Face Beauty Supply, please call 404.218.0183. For additional information about The Point please visit www.thepointatl.com. The Point located in the Druid Hills area of Atlanta, Georgia, comprises 120,000 square feet of unique restaurants and lifestyle offerings for adults of all ages. Anchors like CVS and The General Muir complement an array of fitness, beauty and lifestyle businesses throughout the center. The Point is located on the Clifton Corridor, a stretch of Clifton Road that is home to preeminent local institutions, including the CDC and Emory University. For more information on The Point, please visit thepointatl.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @thepointatl.

– Decatur Resident Bess T. Schoen was honored as the Premier Pediatric Physician of the Year at the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s 31st Annual Torch Gala

Here’s additional information about Schoen’s accomplishment:

(DECATUR, GA – October 11, 2021) – On October 15, 2021, the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation is pleased to host its 31st Annual Torch Gala at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta. The goal: to raise $520,000 through the Gala, with proceeds going toward funding critical research, to better diagnose and ultimately cure, IBD, which include Crohn’s disease and Ulcerative colitis. That evening, Dr. Bess T. Schoen, a Gastroenterologist with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, will be honored as the Premier Pediatric Physician of the Year, for her work with IBD patients. With training at the University of Miami and Emory University, Dr. Schoen has been caring for kids with IBD for over 30 years. Dr. Schoen is very dedicated to her patients, both in and out of the clinic, volunteering with the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation and working in the Improve Care Now network. She will be retiring this year and the Foundation is excited to honor Dr. Schoen and her distinguished career. “I have always enjoyed caring for children and teens with chronic conditions, as we have been able to develop long term relationships with our patients and families,” explained Dr. Schoen. “Most of our IBD patients are diagnosed in later childhood or teenage years and I have particularly enjoyed this age group with the unique challenges of IBD’s effect on growth and development. Bringing our IBD patients into remission—so they can feel better, get back to their daily lives and achieve normal growth–is very rewarding. It has been exciting to see the advances in medical therapy over the years as well as the increased attention to nutrition and its important role in therapy.” Research studies show that approximately 3.1 million Americans currently have IBD, and an estimated 100,000 Georgians are affected annually by the disease. The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation is the largest non-profit voluntary health agency dedicated to finding cures for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, and to improving the quality of life of those affected. “The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation website is our most important resource for reliable and evidence based educational materials,” said Dr. Schoen. “The Foundation’s Georgia Chapter has provided support groups and life-changing camp experiences for our patients. They have also partnered with us for years to provide an IBD Education Day for our pediatric patients.” Neal S. Maziar, CEO, BE A SPORT, LLC and Torch Gala Chair said, “We are thrilled to recognize Dr. Schoen as the Premier Pediatric Physician of the Year. Her years of caring for IBD patients has made her an invaluable partner of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.” “I am honored to represent the Foundation in its commitment to bringing the best care and support to all people with inflammatory bowel disease,” said Dr. Schoen. “I cannot imagine a better way to wrap up my career in IBD and I am truly grateful for this recognition.” For over 50 years, the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation has been inspiring and engaging patients and caregivers in the country’s largest IBD community and helping to dramatically accelerate the pace of research by breaking down traditional barriers to patients, data, funding, and collaborations. They also provide extensive educational resources for patients and their families, medical professionals, and the public. The Torch Gala is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Foundation’s Georgia Chapter. In 31 years, the Torch Gala has raised more than $8.5 million. Additional honorees that evening include: Drs. Ellen and Pip Spandorfer, who will be recognized as the Volunteers of the Year, for their years of work with the Foundation; and Mark Murphy, MD., Premier Adult Physician of the Year. The Gala’s Corporate Sponsor is Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA). About Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis Known collectively as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis affects nearly 1 in 100 people. They are painful, medically incurable diseases that attack the digestive system. Crohn’s disease may attack anywhere along the digestive tract, while ulcerative colitis inflames only the large intestine (colon). Many patients require numerous hospitalizations and surgery. Most people develop the diseases between the ages of 15 and 35; however, the incidence is increasing in children.

– Three Taverns Brewery and Mastodon have collaborated on a new beer: Teardrinker

More information from Three Taverns:

DECATUR, Georgia – October 26, 2021 – Award-winning Three Taverns Brewery has collaborated with Grammy Award-winning metal rock band, Mastodon, to produce a new beer and continue their approach to collaborations outside the traditional brewery-with-a-brewery collaboration model. The limited-edition beer, Teardrinker, is a 6.2% New England-style double dry-hopped IPA. “The opportunity to collaborate on Teardrinker was something we couldn’t pass up. We wanted to design a beer that matched the methodical intensity of Mastodon’s music, while remaining approachable and easy drinking,” said Neal Engleman, Head Brewer at Three Taverns Three Taverns relationship with Mastodon started years ago when drummer/singer, Brann Dailor – an avid craft beer drinker – was a patron of the brewery. Multiple conversations over beers, ranging from crazy tour stories to beer nerd topics like “hop bite”, lead to the idea of creating a beer together. Named after the single off Mastodon’s latest release, Hushed and Grim, the beer instantly had the most badass sounding beer name (ever?): Teardrinker. “Atlanta has a really incredible beer scene that, I feel, is just as thriving as its music scene. Being a beer lover myself, I really wanted to bring in some local breweries to represent some of the songs on our new album. Three Taverns is one of the best places to go and have a drink in Atlanta, and they are absolutely crushing one of my favorite styles – DDH New England style IPA’s,” said Brann Dailor of Mastadon. “When I’m coming up with titles for our songs, I try to imagine ordering it at a bar, and I absolutely love the name ‘Teardrinker’ for a beer. Three Taverns has some of the best and most innovative beers around, so we couldn’t be more stoked to team up with them for ‘Teardrinker.’ Hopefully, it sounds as good as it tastes.” The mesmerizing label design for Teardrinker is from Portland, Oregon, based acclaimed artist Alexander Reisfar, whom Mastodon selected to create a visual representation of the song. Reisfar’s art has graced the cover of numerous metal albums and his paintings have been featured in galleries all across the country. Reisfar’s creative process starts with hand painting the entire artwork – an approach truly unique and one-of-a-kind for a beer can design. Teardrinker will be Three Taverns second beer collaboration with a band, after the Grouplove collab, This Is Beer. In addition to collaborating with bands, the brewery has also created beers with local farms, non-profits, and even customers. “Music has been woven into the fabric of our brewery since its earliest inception,” said founder and CEO Brian Purcell. “It provided a soulful backdrop to my formative years of homebrewing and continues to be a critical ingredient in our beer today. Music floods the brewery production floor daily, giving energy and inspiration to the hardworking crew who make our beer. Miles Davis once said that ‘to be and stay a great musician, you’ve got to always be open to what’s new, to what’s happening at the moment.’ This philosophy of innovation and discovery is foundational at Three Taverns. Our latest discovery is Teardrinker.” Teardrinker will be released in 4-pack, 16oz cans at both Three Taverns Brewery locations on Friday, October 29th, with a special album listening party with the band the evening of the 29th at Three Taverns Imaginarium location. Teardrinker releases into market the following week all over the state of Georgia and in Chattanooga, TN. Mastodon is a GRAMMY® Award-winning band from Atlanta, GA founded in 2000 by Troy Sanders (bass/vocals), Brent Hinds (guitar/vocals), Bill Kelliher (guitar) and Brann Dailor (drums/vocals) – the group have unleashed a series of influential albums. Rolling Stone notably cited 2004’s Leviathan on its coveted The 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time. Meanwhile, Crack The Skye closed out 2009 on year-end lists by everyone from TIME to SPIN. They delivered three consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with The Hunter [2011], Once More ‘Round the Sun [2014], and Emperor of Sand [2017]. “Sultan’s Curse” notably garnered their first GRAMMY® Award in the category of Best Metal Performance. Mastodon have been nominated for GRAMMY’S® five times to date. Their evolution continues later this year, with their ninth full-length offering for Reprise Records produced by David Bottrill [Tool, Rush], HUSHED AND GRIM. Three Taverns Brewery is a multiple award-winning craft brewery founded in 2013 in the Atlanta neighborhood of Decatur, GA. The brewery produces a wide range of diverse beer offerings including lower abv pilsners, various IPA styles, unique sours, and big flavorful stouts. Three Taverns has been invited to some of the country’s most prestigious beer festivals including Shelton Brothers Festival, Allagash Belgian Beer Fest, and numerous sour beer-themed festivals. In the fall of 2020 they opened their second brewery location, The Imaginarium, which focuses on more experimental offerings and has already garnered national attention and multiple awards. Three Taverns beers are available throughout the state of Georgia and expanding soon into Tennessee.

