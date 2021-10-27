Briarcliff Road lane closure begins on Nov. 1

Share









DeKalb County, GA – On Nov. 1, a portion of the northbound lane along Briarcliff Road, between Woodlake Drive and North Druid Hills Road, will be closed Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while crews work to replace 160 linear feet of ductile-iron water pipe.

This section of Briarcliff Road will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 12, a press release said.

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has initiated this construction project to address the repair needs of approximately 100,000 linear feet of water pipe as a part of ongoing maintenance to improve water service countywide.

Motorists should expect delays stemming from the lane closure. Message boards will be in place to alert traffic. Lane closure signs and traffic flaggers will assist motorists in moving safely around the lane closure. Construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to motorists.

Here is a map showing the location of the lane closure:

For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email: [email protected]untyga.gov.

