Challenges Games and Comics anniversary celebration features Green Power Ranger

Greater Decatur, GA — Challenges Games and Comics, a comic-book and gaming store at North DeKalb Mall, will hold its 8th anniversary celebration on the weekend of Oct. 29.

The special guest? Jason David Frank, the Green Ranger from “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.”

“He’ll be signing Friday, October 29th from 4 p.m. until the last mask standing,” the event announcement says. “There is no entry fee. Tickets will be available the day before and will continue to be available throughout the event. Ticket numbers represent their holder’s assigned placement in line.”

Due to the recent purchase and pending redevelopment of the mall it’ll probably be the last anniversary at the mall for the local Black-owned business, owner Tony Cade said.

Cade said he is, “Actively looking for a new location.” Cade has kept interest in the mall alive even while it was slowly dying due to retailers moving out. He organized the annual Atlanta Sci-Fi and Fantasy Expo, a free event that brought hundreds of people and many colorful cosplayers to the mall.

Here is the full announcement from Challenges Games and Comics:

