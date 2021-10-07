City of Decatur seeking volunteers during the municipal elections

Share









Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur is looking for volunteers to help during the upcoming municipal elections. During the elections, each municipality must appoint two designees to serve on the election “Duplication Panel” and “Vote Review Panel,” according to an announcement from the city.

The two designees can serve on both panels. The county will begin scanning absentee ballots on Oct, 18 at 9 a.m. Panel members and designees need to be available to serve on the panels at the tabulation center located at 4380 Memorial Drive from Oct. 20 to Nov. 6 between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in serving on the panels, should contact City Clerk Meredith Roark at [email protected] or 404-370-4102.

