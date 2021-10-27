City Schools of Decatur has adopted an app for parents, students to keep track of school buses

Share









Decatur, GA — The City Schools of Decatur Transportation Department announced the adoption of a mobile app and website called “Here Comes the Bus.” The app is a bus and student tracking software tool that helps parents and students stay informed and keep children safe as they ride the bus to and from school, according to an announcement from the district.

The app is free to download. Parents can create a secure account and add their students.

The app provides the real-time location of the buses on a map, shows the scheduled and actual bus arrival times at homes and schools, gives confirmation that buses have arrived at a bus stop, school or both.

To learn how to sign up, click here.

“Here Comes the Bus” is powered by Synovia Solutions, the makers of the GPS-tracking technology CSD uses to increase safety and cost savings related to the school bus fleet.

