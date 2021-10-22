Commissioner Larry Johnson attends National Nonpartisan Conversation on voter rights

Share









Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson, in his role as the District 3 Commissioner and president of the National Association of Counties Organization, is participating in the National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voter Rights, a press release said.

Commissioner Johnson has been selected as part of a group of civic leaders from across the country convening in Denver for a historic event with the shared goal of delivering a comprehensive and actionable strategy to protect and expand voter rights,” the press release said.

The press releas says Commissioner Johnson will join the Honorable Michael B. Hancock, mayor, City and County of Denver, co-chair; Honorable Lori E. Lightfoot, mayor, City of Chicago, co-chair; Honorable Keisha Lance Bottoms, mayor, City of Atlanta; Earvin “Magic” Johnson, NBA legend, entrepreneur and philanthropist; Honorable Marc H. Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League, and other leaders to discuss the following topics:

– Infrastructure & innovation

– Civic education

– Legal efforts and defending the voter

“These are unprecedented times, and we must continue to educate and empower the citizens of these United States of America and protect their constitutional rights to vote,” Commissioner Johnson said. “We must be intentional about our efforts.”

