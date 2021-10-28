Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson to host inaugural Trunk & Treat

Share









DeKalb County, GA – DeKalb County District 7 Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson is partnering with the DeKalb County School District’s (DCSD) Department of Family and Community Empowerment to host the inaugural DeKalb County Trunk & Treat for Halloween, a press release said. The DeKalb County Trunk & Treat will officially kick off DCSD’s Family Engagement Month and will take place at Northlake Mall on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, from 3 to 6 p.m.

This community-centric event will provide a safe space for children and feature music, live entertainment, face painting, a caricature station, food trucks, local product vendors, and free books distributed by the DCSD Mobile Impact Learning Hub.

“We are excited to launch our Family Engagement Month and provide an opportunity to bridge cultures and engage the community around both meaningful and festive activities,” said Marcia Coward, DCSD’s director of family engagement.

Held each November, Family Engagement Month is a time to recognize and celebrate the important role of families in the education and well-being of their children. During this time, a variety of activities are held that encourage and involve relatives in the education process.

“This is one of the most exciting things I’ve planned,” said Commissioner Cochran-Johnson. “I have a long history of working alongside Ms. Coward and the school system as a former PTA president of three schools. Our fall festivals were always amazing. I look forward to hosting this event annually because our children need an event with fanfare and love that brings communities together.”

The DeKalb County Trunk & Treat will feature a “Trunk & Treat Alley” where community participants will park their decorated vehicles and provide treats for the children. Additionally, $100 gift cards will be awarded to the child with the best costume and community participant with the best decorated car.

Basic health information and screenings provided by Kids-Doc-On-Wheels will also be included, as well as free toothbrushes and information on proper hygiene and personal care for children provided by Help A Child Smile. Additionally, the DeKalb County Board of Health will provide free COVID-19 vaccinations and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office will meet and greet attendees.

“We felt it was important to have the participation of our public safety officers, because we want children to have positive engagement with police as a way to build trust and break down stereotypical barriers that may exist in some communities,” said Commissioner Cochran-Johnson.

“I am happy to support the initiative,” said Sheriff Melody Maddox. “I take advantage of every possible opportunity to engage our children and our office has implemented strategic efforts to reach the youth and communities we serve.”

The community is encouraged to participate. Individuals interested in being volunteers, trunk and treat participants and vendors should visit https://dekalbtrunkandtreat2021.eventbrite.com to register for free.

