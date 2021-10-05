Common Roots Farmers Market coming to Avondale Estates next year

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — Avondale Estates is getting a new farmers market in early 2022. Common Roots Farmers Market will specialize in exceptional quality, low-priced produce, convenient grab-n-go meals, premium meats, wild game, fresh seafood, many local products, organic items and more, according to a press release.

The farmers market will be open daily and will feature a 12,000 square foot interior with a large outdoor space for guests to enjoy grab-n-go meals, a cup of coffee or even work outside. The outdoor area will have seasonal plants and holiday displays. Guests will be able to enjoy market events throughout the year with local bands, holiday fun and DIY demonstrations.

Common Roots was founded by Brock Nix, a Brookhaven resident and fifth generation produce operator.

“A passionate team, a sense of community and locally-sourced products are the roots of a true neighborhood market,” Nix said. “We look forward to getting to know our guests while creating memories and holiday traditions at Common Roots.”

Upon entering the farmers market, guests will be greeted with a cup of coffee and a display of fresh flowers. Market sections will include fruits and vegetables, citrus and apples, fresh meat, frozen goods, beer and wine, snacks, breads, and jarred goods, such as jams and honey.

Common Roots will also have products from local businesses, including 3Bros Cookies, Georgia Sourdough, Southbound BBQ, Lanes BBQ, Piedmont BBQ, Piedmont Provisions, Honey Next Door, Pure Bliss Organics, and Rock House Creamery.

Common Roots will be located at 3409 Covington Highway in Avondale Estates. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

