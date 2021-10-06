COVID-19 testing resumes at Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church

Share









DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Health has resumed COVID-19 testing at Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church due to increased demand and to provide a testing location closer to residents of south DeKalb County, according to a press release.

The church is located at 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE in Atlanta. The testing site is available by appointment weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. LTS, a contracted laboratory partner with the Georgia Department of Public Health, will staff this location.

COVID-19 testing continues to be available in the parking lot of the North DeKalb Health Center, 3807 Clairmont Road NE in Chamblee. The North DeKalb site is also open weekdays, by appointment, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. This site is staffed by Mako Medical.

To schedule an appointment for either location, visit dekalbhealth.net/covid-19-testings. Testing is free and open to everyone. A driver’s license or identification card is not required.

For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website.

