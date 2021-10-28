Dear Decaturish – E-SPLOST funds bring innovation, critical infrastructure to DeKalb Schools

Share









Dear Decaturish,

Every 5 years, we reassess the needs of the DeKalb County School District and ask for the continuation of an E-SPLOST, a one penny sales tax that allows DCSD to fund critical school improvements and programs that keep our schools globally competitive and ensure that our students thrive.

On November 2, 2021 DeKalb voters will be asked to vote on the new E-SPLOST (Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.) This sales tax is paid for by everyone visiting DeKalb County, whether they live there or not, and, among other benefits, helps to keep property taxes down.

Importantly, the funds pay for a number of our needs, including new facilities to address school overcrowding, new technology so that our students are prepared for the workforce of the future, and program innovations that promote excellence. We are asking for your support with a vote of “yes” on this critical measure.

As parents of a DeKalb County Schools students and DeKalb residents, we know that great schools are vital to a community’s success. Great schools not only support lifelong success for our students, but they are also a significant driver for our economy, fostering and attracting community investment, corporate headquarters, increased home values and community resources.

Previous E-SPLOST funding has paid for a variety of school and district enhancements, including new schools, upgraded technology and computers for every student and new athletic fields, turf and tracks.

Plans for new E-SPLOST funds include a new Cyber and Technology Academy, new K-8 school clusters, more early learning centers and improvements that will resolve poor conditions on some of our schools.

Much planning and consideration has gone into plans for the bright, dynamic and successful future of our incredible DeKalb schools. Over the month of September, the district held a series of meetings to update the community on E-SPLOST projects and the Comprehensive Master Plan process. Each month, the district produces a Monthly Status Report for the E-SPLOST Program published on their website. Additionally, the district has a citizen-based oversight committee, the SPLOST Advisory Committee, which reviews SPLOST project budgets and schedules at its monthly meeting.

We know our kids deserve the best and we ask that you vote yes to continue the one penny sales tax that helps us continue to build schools for the future that nurture the best and brightest paths for our students.

– Ann Hanlon and Phyllis Mitchell, 2021 E-SPLOST Education Committee Chairs

