Dear Decaturish – In support of Avondale Estates City Commission candidate Israel Korn

Share









We accept letters to the editor. Letters to the editor are opinions of the authors of the letter, not Tucker Observer. Everyone has an equal opportunity to submit a letter to the editor. So if you read something here and don’t like it, don’t jump on our case. Write a letter of your own. All letters must be signed. We reserve the right to edit letters for length and content. To send your letter to the editor, email it to [email protected] Decaturish invited all candidates running in the Nov. 2 municipal election to submit up to three letters on their behalf. One of the letters could be written by the candidate. Here are the letters in support of Avondale Estates City Commission candidate Ricardo Israel Korn.

Dear Decaturish,

Thank you for the opportunity to express my reasons for supporting an exceptional candidate for Avondale Estates Commissioner.

Regrettably, there has been strife in our City, so this race is especially important.

Avondale Estates needs a commissioner who is fair and honest, and who engenders trust among citizens. We need a commissioner who considers all options and opportunities and who understands issues before making decisions … who is dedicated to bringing wise fiscal policy, management, and accountability to our city … who demonstrates and promotes open communication between residents and elected officials and city management … who respects all citizens … who engages citizens’ participation in our government … who recognizes the importance of public safety… who appreciates Avondale’s unique history, and who carefully plans for Avondale’s promising future. These are a few reasons why I unequivocally support R. Israel Korn for Avondale Estates Commissioner.

Israel is committed to restoring fiscal responsibility and accountability to Avondale Estates. For example, in 2020, the City’s Amended Budget included $412,000 for consultants — that is almost 10% of our budget! Although some of these expenses may have been needed, nonessential expenditures should be eliminated. No exceptions!

Israel’s respect for Avondale’s rich history, combined with his commitment to establishing innovative plans for Avondale’s future, is a platform that will serve all residents — families with young children, “empty nesters”, senior citizens — all will benefit. Many of our residents have lived in Avondale Estates for decades. Some have raised their families here, and their children have returned to raise their own families! Now, many of our senior citizens live on fixed incomes and need a tax break. Israel is dedicated to providing tax exemptions for senior and disabled residents who need help.

Israel believes that a partnership between Avondale’s elected officials and its citizens is the cornerstone of a healthy government. This can be achieved by informing residents of City business and by engaging citizens in City affairs. He is aware that many of Avondale’s residents are professionals who have exceptional knowledge and experience in areas that will offset expenditures. They will add value to our City’s progress. Important committees such as the Board of Appeals and the Architectural Review Board were recently eliminated. Israel pledges to reinstate them.

Israel is committed to improving our downtown — it is essential to Avondale’s healthy future. Developers should contribute to Avondale’s tax base, which would reduce tax burdens on residents. However, there have been instances when some developers have been given tax breaks. Israel vows to change this.

Avondale Estates is known to be a safe city, which is why many people choose to live here. AEPD is an integral part of our community — officers know residents, and they are always ready to serve and protect us. I am disturbed about the recent publicity concerning a voluntary department audit. Before we reach conclusions, I hope that more information will be uncovered. Israel promises to explore details

These are a few reasons why I enthusiastically support Israel Korn for Commissioner of Avondale Estates. Israel’s motto, PUTTING UNITY BACK INTO COMMUNITY, is exactly what our city needs!

Respectfully,

Marti Schallern

More information about voting in the Nov. 2 election:

Editor’s note: Decaturish and the Tucker Observer have published an Elections Guide, a 76-page e-edition featuring Q&As with nearly every candidate running in our communities. To see it, click here. This special e-edition features candidates running for public office in Decatur, Avondale Estates, Atlanta City Council District 5, Clarkston Tucker and Stone Mountain. There is a PDF version of this, which you can see by clicking here, but due to the format of this e-edition, we strongly encourage you to use the e-reader version.

All elections coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com and Tuckerobservervotes.com.

Election Day is Nov. 2. Early voting will begin on Oct. 12 and will end on Oct. 29. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 4. To register to vote, click here.

To see a list of important dates in the 2021 election year, click here.

Voters in DeKalb County are eligible to apply for an absentee ballot as of Aug. 16.

To apply for an absentee ballot:

— Visit the Georgia Secretary of State website.

— Complete the absentee ballot application using the state’s official paper form. Use black or blue ink only.

Applications can be mailed to the county elections office at this address: DeKalb County Election office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur, GA 30032-1239.

Applications can also be submitted by fax, 404-298-4038, or email, [email protected]

Voters may send an absentee ballot request for multiple people who live in the same household in the same envelope or email.

If an absentee ballot is not mailed to you, call DeKalb Elections office, 404-298-4020. You may still vote in person, either early or on Election Day.

An absentee ballot application must be received by Oct. 22.

In accordance with SB202, a new voting bill signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in March, a copy of a voter’s ID is required to apply for an absentee ballot. A Georgia driver’s license, Georgia state ID, Georgia voter card, U.S. Passport, U.S. military ID, employee ID issued by any branch of the federal or state government, tribal ID, or a document verifying a voter’s name and address – including a paycheck, utility bill, or bank statement – are accepted forms of ID.

Early voting begins Oct. 12 and ends Oct. 29. The hours for early voting are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be weekend early voting on Oct. 16, 17, 23 and 24. Call your elections office for hours.

Beginning Oct. 12, you can participate in early voting at the following locations:

– Bessie Branham Recreation Center (2051 Delano Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30317)

– Lynwood Recreation Center (3360 Osborne Road NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319)

– Berean Christian Church – Family Life Center (2197 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088)

– DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office (4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, Decatur, GA 30032)

– Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library (5234 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA 30084)

– Stonecrest Library (3123 Klondike Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038)

– County Line-Ellenwood Library (4331 River Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294)

– Dunwoody Library (5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road., Dunwoody, GA 30338)

For the most up-to-date and accurate information regarding early voting times and locations, visit Decaturishvotes.com and Tuckerobservervotes.com or call 404-298-4020.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.