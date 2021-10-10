Dear Decaturish – In support of Avondale Estates City Commission candidate Lisa Shortell (incumbent)

Share









Decaturish invited all candidates running in the Nov. 2 municipal election to submit up to three letters on their behalf. One of the letters could be written by the candidate. Here are the letters in support of Avondale Estates City Commission candidate Lisa Shortell (incumbent).

Dear Decaturish,

It is with great pleasure that I write this letter in support of Avondale Estates City Commissioner Lisa Shortell in her bid for re-election. I have known Lisa for several years and value her commitment to the City of Avondale Estates, the community, and each person within this community.

During her tenure as Commissioner, Lisa has proven herself to be a dedicated leader. She has rolled up her sleeves, done her research, and acted in good faith on behalf of her constituents. Though I have not always agreed with every vote she has cast, I respect and trust her sound decision-making. I am confident that behind every vote, she has put in the hours of research and sought out the input of Avondale residents.

Lisa is a forward-thinking candidate who champions Avondale Estates’ time-honored traditions. She is an advocate of public input, which is foundational in our beloved city. During her time on the BOMC, she has held many Commissioner chats to not only hear, but to understand the concerns and interests of her constituents and neighbors.

Lisa is committed to smart growth and policies that value the community input process incorporated into the City’s Comprehensive Plan and Downtown Master Plan. She is, by nature, a consensus-builder who seeks to advance our city while maintaining the many things that make us unique. As a resident, a taxpayer, and a parent, I appreciate her middle-of-the road approach to growth and am excited about this next phase in our city’s development.

One of the many things that makes Avondale Estates so special is the time and energy many residents put into volunteer roles in the community. I know from personal experience that it can be hard to step into a leadership role in a small community of friends and neighbors. I respect anyone who is willing to take on that responsibility. I admire those who do it with dedication and grace. Lisa has my respect, my admiration, and my vote.

Sincerely,

Jenny Norris

Dear Decaturish,

I’m a 16-year resident of Avondale Estates and have operated a brewery in the city’s business district since 2014. When Lisa Shortell first ran for Avondale City Commissioner four years ago, she did not get my vote. In the upcoming election, she most definitely will and I’d like to share a bit about why in hopes of persuading others to vote for Lisa.

Three years ago, the Avondale Board of Mayor & Commissioners held a vote to approve the Alexan development from Trammell Crow, which had mired our community in unnecessary controversy. It was a critical moment in our city’s history. Would we finally move forward or continue decades of stagnation in our downtown? A big crowd showed up to observe and be heard – one side of the room wearing green (Let’s Go!) and the other side hoping that we’d not open our city to a new apartment building. Lisa Shortell was outvoted 4-1 that day and thankfully, that project catalyzed unprecedented momentum in our little city so vividly observable today.

Now we see the town green, the Olive+Pine development, a second (and third!) brewery and more exciting developments on the way. Avondale has never had such buzz.

You might be saying to yourself: “Nick, you’re not making sense. You said you’re endorsing Lisa Shortell and this whole letter has been about your biggest disagreement with her.” That’s true.

It’s what happened right after that vote, and really, before and ever since that persuades me that Lisa Shortell is everything we citizens could hope for in a Commissioner. In the moments after the vote, as we milled about, Lisa made a point of saying that she was glad the development got approved. Her “no” vote was one of conscience – regarding some various rules and processes that weren’t followed precisely to get to the moment of approval. She wasn’t wrong and I deeply respect that she took an unpopular stand due to principle.

What I have learned about Lisa Shortell is that nobody on our Board of Mayor & Commissioners works harder, prepares more, studies as much or asks better questions. Ask anyone else on the BOMC, they’ll tell you the same. And now she goes an entire extra mile and brings her tenacity, integrity and overwhelming thoroughness as the Board’s representative on our Downtown Development Authority.

Trust me when I say that Lisa is one of the great assets of Avondale Estates. She’s as objective as it gets. I trust her even if there are times we don’t see every issue the same way. She’s the type of public servant we all wish was the norm, but sadly isn’t.

Local government candidates talk about “listening” a lot and some really do. No matter your general view of what’s best for Avondale Estates (can we drop the “Estates” part, please?) I assure you that Lisa Shortell takes your view seriously. As initiatives, changes and evolutions to our city, on both sides of the hedge, are considered, debated and either rejected or implemented, I believe Commissioner Shortell will continue to in good faith understand and support what’s truly best for Avondale.

– Nick Purdy, President – Wild Heaven Beer

Dear Decaturish,

This is a letter of strong support for Lisa Shortell who is running for re-election as a city commissioner in Avondale Estates. Lisa has worked tirelessly over the past few years for all citizens in Avondale Estates and has a thorough grasp of the important issues facing our community. Lisa has not only served as a commissioner but has also served as a member of the Downtown Development Authority, which promotes and supports the downtown businesses in our city. She is the only commissioner to serve in this dual role requiring attendance at countless meetings, most of which require preparation to make relevant and insightful contributions and time.

Lisa is clear on her priorities, if re-elected, for the next four years:

– Continue to support the transformation and revitalization of downtown Avondale

– Rebuild, improve, and maintain our storm water infrastructure

– Review and update city policies including policing, inclusion, and environmental sustainability

– Focus on issues in our residential areas of the city. As commercial tax revenue increases, a portion should be used to maintain and improve public residential areas such as historic plazas, the lake, and traffic calming.

In many recent Avondale elections, the issues of transparency and communication arise. Lisa has held over 15 “town hall” meetings in her four years as commissioner openly communicating with all residents. Lisa returns phone calls, emails, text messages – all of them and without exception. She is the standard-bearer for clear, open communication and transparency.

Lisa has devoted significant personal time for the good of our community over her four years in these positions and is willing to serve another term on our behalf. We would be so lucky if she is re-elected, to have a strong leader with her passion, insight, and commitment leading our city forward.

– Bill and Barbara Clark

