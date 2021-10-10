Dear Decaturish – In support of District 2 Decatur School Board candidate Carmen Sulton

Share









Dear Decaturish,

As both CSD parents and medical professionals, we endorse Dr. Carmen Sulton for the CSD board. From years of working alongside her in Emergency Departments in Atlanta, we know CSD needs her medical expertise and passion for diversity, equity, and inclusion. We believe she will help our school system as it continues to navigate the pandemic while it provides excellent educational opportunities for all students.

As a pediatric emergency physician, she is decisive and cool under pressure. She is able to carefully appraise many variables in order to select the best course of action for her patients and then communicate that plan with compassion and care. The needs of a community and school system can be similarly complicated, especially in light of the current pandemic, and we are confident that Dr. Sulton will bring the same qualities to the decisions she will make as a member of the school board. She has treated children with COVID and understands the risk it poses to them and can balance the need to keep students and staff safe with ongoing learning priorities. The CSD board needs her medical expertise as it interprets and applies various public health recommendations.

Dr. Sulton wants to make sure all voices in CSD are heard. She plans to advocate for students with special learning needs. As the parents of a student with Dyslexia, we struggled to get a proper diagnosis, adequate remediation, and appropriate accommodations for our child. Having an advocate such as Dr. Sulton on the board will be hugely impactful.

Dr. Sulton is passionate about diversity, equity, and inclusion with a proven track record of advocating for underrepresented medical students in her work with the Georgia College of Emergency Physicians and with the Medical Association of Georgia. She will bring this expertise and commitment to her work with the CSD board. We are confident she can help assure the curriculum is free of racial and ethnic bias, and that our schools attract and retain teachers of color. Having schools that both represent and benefit from the strength of the diversity in our community is essential. She will amplify the voices of those who have been overwhelmed by the current system and the CSD board will greatly benefit from her knowledge and expertise in this area.

We’re proud to call Dr. Sulton a professional colleague, neighbor, and friend. We’re grateful for her willingness to serve the community because we believe she is uniquely qualified to be a CSD board member. We are excited about the future of CSD with her leadership.

– Marisa Wheatley BSN, RN, CPEN and Matthew Wheatley MD, FACEP

Dear Decaturish,

When my family moved to Georgia seven years ago, we hoped to move to an inclusive town with progressive education so that our children would grow up with a sense of belonging – something I lacked growing up in rural Virginia. However, within two months of moving to the City of Decatur, I was greeted with a “Ni Hao” by a neighbor when I was handing out Halloween candy in front of my home and also with comments like, “your English is so good!” I soon realized that this town wasn’t quite what I had hoped for. Since those initial encounters, my children, too, have experienced cultural invisibility and lack of awareness from their communities. Although these minor incidents may seem harmless, they are rooted in a deep seeded and systemic ideology that Asian Americans will never be Americans.

Invisibility is a theme in Asian American history. We were deemed unassimilable, uncouth, and immoral, then as a political ploy, the rhetoric changed almost instantaneously to the “good,” model minorities. One doesn’t have to dig deep in our country’s history to see evidence of these. Oppression and accomplishments of Asian Americans are largely unknown to most Americans. Children rarely learn that the first woman of color in Congress was an Asian American woman, and heroes like Larry Itliong or 442nd Infantry Battalion aren’t celebrated. When students learn about immigration, they learn of Ellis Island but not Angel Island. Japanese American incarceration, treatment of Chinese and Indian migrant workers in the South post Civil War, Exclusion Acts, etc are not taught.

Normalizing people like my family, who my neighbors may find exotic, is important to me. I want my children and their friends to know the rich histories of all Americans so that they can take pride in their heritage and appreciate one another.

This is why I am voting for Carmen Sulton. As I became active in my children’s schools to normalize the histories and cultures of the “othered,” Carmen reached out to me as a DEI leader long before she registered as a school board candidate to provide advice and assistance. She was also the only candidate who directly contacted me, affirming the need for a curriculum revision that will teach accurate histories of all people. Carmen simply cares and will do what it takes to bring change – look at the formation of CSD Black Parents Alliance, her activism in Beacon Hill Black Alliance, and her work in CSD Covid mitigation. Friends of mine who have intersected professionally with her have only affirmed her leadership qualities. She also knows what it takes to advocate for one’s child. With her passion, expertise, and dedication, I have faith that she will work tirelessly to ensure all children in City Schools of Decatur are visible.

– Weonhee Anne Shin (community organizer and CSD parent)

Dear Decaturish,

Our community is currently at a crossroads – as the school board elections draw nearer, we are faced with a question about what kind of school system we want to be. Issues of access, equity, and inclusivity are central in how we define our community’s values and it is our responsibility as members of this community to elect a candidate who will ensure quality education for all students in the district. That candidate is Carmen Sulton.

Our names are Koan Roy-Meighoo, Julian Fortuna, Genesis Reddicks, Daxton Pettus, Kayla Evans, and Jessie Montgomery. You’ve probably seen our names before. Be it confederate monument removal, public art installation, curriculum reform, or any other community effort, we have been working to make our schools and city a more inclusive and accepting space. So, as leaders in the school system who are dedicated to promoting student voices and fighting for an equitable and just education across the community, we urge you to vote for Carmen Sulton as the District 2 School Board Member.

Dr. Sulton has made including student perspectives a clear part of her platform. True to her word, she reached out to us back in May (before her campaign officially started) to learn about our perspectives as students in the school system. Dr. Sulton asked us directly what we would like to see in a school board candidate. This initiative and desire to be connected with students is rare in a school board candidate – while we’ve heard vague promises to include and platform students from many candidates in the past, from the moment we met with her, we knew Dr. Sulton was fully committed to supporting the student body. Having met on multiple occasions, we can confidently say that she cares about our experiences and understands that good leadership in the district is about bringing more voices to the table.

As students, we are the people who are most affected by the school board’s decisions. As students, we’ve had to face the consequences of poor leadership in a systematically flawed institution. However, we have also directly experienced the influence that good leadership at the school board level can have on our schools’ environments. That is why we know Carmen Sulton is the right choice for District Two’s School Board seat. She has repeatedly proven that she will listen to her constituents and act in their interests through her leadership in the community. And while Koan, Julian, Genesis, and Daxton graduated this May from the CSD system, we are proud that we can leave our school district in the hands of someone like Dr. Sulton – someone who is forever committed to helping those most vulnerable in our community and uplifting their voices.

Sincerely,

Koan Roy-Meighoo, Julian Fortuna, Genesis Reddicks, Daxton Pettus, Kayla Evans, and Jessie Montgomery

