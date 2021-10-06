Dear Decaturish – Seeking info about Decatur High band trips

Share









Decatur Decaturish,

Over the years, the Decatur High School band has participated in musical exchanges with schools in foreign countries. Several former DHS teachers and Band parents are trying to reconstruct a timeline of all the international DHS band trips.

So far, we know that in 1979 they went to Newcastle England, (this was the first international trip). In 1980 Newcastle came to Decatur, and in 1982 DHS went back to Newcastle. In 2001 the band went to Taketa,Japan, and in 2003 to Rastede,Germany,

As you can see, there is a huge gap in time when we know the band traveled, but we don’t know where or when. There were also trips after 2003. If you have knowledge of those trips please contact Anne Fowlkes at 404-514-9488 or email [email protected]

Sincerely,

Anne Fowlkes

