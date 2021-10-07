Decatur hosting conversations on affordable housing in October, November

Share









Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur will host three focused conversations toward the end of October. The sessions are designed to inform the community, gather community input, and answer questions from residents about potential zoning changes and policy recommendations.

The discussion will center on recommendation 13 of the 2020 Affordable Housing Task Force report to increase affordable housing by allowing duplex, triplex and quadplex construction in single-family zoning, according to an announcement from the city.

Each session will begin with a video to highlight the housing affordability shortage in the city. A Q&A will follow with a panel of three people who work in affordable housing or served on the Affordable Housing Task Force. Participants will also join breakout room sessions for facilitated small group discussions to inform the city how the final policy should be shaped.

All sessions will be virtual and participants can sign up online. The sessions will be held on:

– Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 6-7:30 p.m.

– Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

– Thursday, Nov. 11, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Residents can also participate in the Missing Middle Housing Community Survey until Nov. 15 to provide input on different types of housing in Decatur’s neighborhoods. The city also hopes the survey will help determine standards the community feels are important in creating multi-unit housing such as duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes.

A hotline will also be available Oct. 26 – Nov. 11 from 1-4 p.m. for the public to call to ask questions about the recommended missing middle housing policy that will be discussed during the focused conversation sessions. During this time period, residents can call 470-868-5114.

If anyone has further questions, they are encouraged to contact Affordable Housing Fellow Kristin Allin at [email protected].

