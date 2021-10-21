Decatur Justice Coalition hosting City Commission, School Board candidate forum on Oct. 25

Share









Decatur, GA — The newly formed Decatur Justice Coalition, a youth-led multi-generational coalition promoting opportunity and justice in Decatur, is hosting an equity form for candidates running for the Decatur City Commission and School Board. The forum will be held on Monday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. via Zoom and in person at the Decatur Recreation Center, 231 Sycamore St.

Candidates will include Mayor Patti Garrett, City Commission candidates Katie Bell and Kelly Walsh, and School Board candidates Dan Baskerville, Jana Johnson-Davis, Carmen Sulton and Hans Utz.

To register for in-person or virtual attendance, click here. For more information about DJC and the forum, click here.

The forum will feature questions submitted by representatives from community members, student groups and community organizations. Organizations include Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Civil and Human Rights, Anti-Racist Coalition for Decatur, Black Parents Alliance, Special Education PTA, and Student Coalition for Equity.

There will also be time for candidates to take questions from the audience, according to a press release.

The forum will give Decatur residents an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates about their records and positions on policies regarding opportunity for all students, justice in school and city policy, and equity in the school system.

Masks will be required for those attending, and it’s recommended that attendees arrive early due to limited capacity.

