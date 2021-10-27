Decatur kicking off clean energy plan initiative on Oct. 28

Share









Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur is in the process of developing a clean energy plan that will guide the city’s efforts in protecting the community against the negative effects of climate change and reducing its contributions to the climate crisis. The city has announced Clean Energy Decatur, the initiative that will develop the plan, according to a press release.

Southface Institute and Greenlink Analytics will kick off a series of outreach and education events on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Community members and interested parties are encouraged to participate in the roundtables and engagement opportunities in the coming months.

The city and consultants will host a series of Decatur 202’s, recorded educational sessions led by subject-matter experts on clean energy in the city and metro Atlanta. The series will be released throughout the fall and winter to provide a better understanding of the city’s energy landscape and inform the topics of the roundtable discussions.

Decatur will host four virtual events to introduce the development process of the plan, gather community input and set goals.

All the events will be conducted via Zoom. The events are scheduled as follows:

– The kick-off event will be on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. To register for the Zoom event, click here.

– The first roundtable will focus on community and equity. It will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m. To register via Zoom, click here.

– The second roundtable will look at clean energy and the economy. The event will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at 6 p.m.

– The third roundtable will be a discussion about the built environment. It will be held on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 at 6 p.m.

For more information about the initiative and to get involved in the process, visit the city’s clean energy plan website.

