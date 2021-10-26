Decatur Parents Network hosting virtual event on youth substance misuse in the community

Share









Decatur, GA — The Decatur Parents Network, a subcommittee of the Decatur High School Parent Teacher Student Association, is hosting a speaker series on the science of recovery during National Recovery Month. The event will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

To register for the webinar, click here. For more information about the Decatur Parents Network, click here.

Terrie Moore, a certified preventionist and executive director of Decatur Prevention Initiative, will discuss youth substance misuse. Moore is also a founding member of the Decatur Parents Network.

She will talk about what substances are in use, trends, when to start to kids about substance use, where this happens in Decatur, and why some kids are using substances.

Moore will additionally discuss current efforts to curb substance use, what the community can do to bring about change and will share resources.

Peter Plishka, leadership member of the Decatur Parents Network, will moderate the virtual event.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.