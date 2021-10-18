Decatur Police arrest 19-year-old man accused of child molestation

Share









Decatur, GA — A weeks long investigation by Decatur Police resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old man accused of child molestation.

Police received the report on Aug. 10. Police responded to a call about “a sexual assault of a juvenile female.” After collecting evidence, a Magistrate Judge of DeKalb County issued arrest warrants for a 19-year-old Decatur man.

The man was arrested on Sept. 28 and faces charges of child molestation and sodomy. According to jail records, he’s also facing a charge of obstruction of law enforcement officers. He was still in jail as of Oct. 18.

