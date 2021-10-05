Decatur Police arrest two men accused of stealing catalytic converter

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur Police on Oct. 2 arrested two men accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a residence in the 700 block of South McDonough Street.

Police responded to the call at 5:52 a.m.

“The victim informed officers of two adult males who were cutting something underneath her vehicle,” Sgt. John Bender said. “A description of the males was provided, and a Decatur officer located them on West Hill Street. The males were in possession of tools and equipment consistent with vehicle part thefts. Inspection of the victim’s vehicle revealed their catalytic converter was removed. The suspects were also in possession of a catalytic converter consistent with the one missing from the victim.”

Police charged a 39-year-old man with possession of tools for the commission of a crime, theft by taking, giving a false name and date of birth and an active warrant with the Atlanta Police Department. A 38-year-old man was charged with possession of tools for the commission of a crime, driving on a suspended license, theft by taking, loitering and prowling.

According to a report from CBS News, thefts of catalytic converters are on the rise nationwide as the prices of precious metals have increased.

“The devices look like a muffler and are attached to a vehicle’s emissions system,” CBS news reported. “They’re increasingly coveted by thieves because they contain platinum, palladium or rhodium, precious metals that help convert hazardous exhaust emitted by an engine into less harmful gases.”

