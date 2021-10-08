Decatur Police investigate links between assaults in Oakhurst

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur Police are investigating whether the same woman was involved in two different assaults that occurred in Oakhurst on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Previously, police confirmed they are looking for a woman who frightened three girls walking in Oakhurst.

The woman hugged two of the girls and kissed them on the mouth. Now, police are looking into whether the same woman also slapped a woman and called out to a group of girls in the same neighborhood about an hour later. A parent of one of the girls who was assaulted contacted Decaturish to note a similar incident occurred on the Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary campus during the Girls on the Run program being held at the school.

Sgt. John Bender said, “On Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at approximately 4:24 p.m., A Decatur officer was flagged down within the 100 block of Fifth Avenue in reference to an assault. An adult female approached a staff member from behind while she was outside of Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary school and hugged her. The suspect than began to call out to a group of children outside of the school. The staff member stood between the suspect and the group of children and was slapped by the suspect before the suspect walked away from the area.

“The suspect was described as a Black female, 40-50 years of age, 5’5” tall, wearing a black sweater, black skirt, black head scarf and rainbow colored rain boots. Investigators are currently looking at the similarities in this case and the assault of two juvenile females within the 1000 block of Oakview Road on the same day. If you have any information regarding this case, contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous.”

The suspect’s description is similar to the description provided about the earlier incident.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.