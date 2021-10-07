Decatur Police look for woman who kissed two girls near Oakhurst Elementary

Share









This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police are looking for a woman who frightened three girls walking in Oakhurst.

The woman hugged two of the girls and kissed them on the mouth.

“Three juvenile females were walking in the 1000 block of Oakview road when they were approached by an unknown adult female,” Sgt. John Bender said. “The adult female engaged the juveniles in conversation about the upcoming Halloween holiday. At the conclusion of the conversation, the adult female hugged two of the juveniles and then kissed them both on the mouth. The juveniles then left the area and proceeded to Oakhurst Elementary school to inform an adult.”

According to police and a description provided by a parent that was forwarded to Decaturish, the suspect was described as a Black female wearing a black shirt and black skirt, with black hair and brown eyes and she is about 5 feet 2 inches tall. The woman “looked old,” the description from the parent says, possibly in her 50s.

“If you have any information about this case, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous,” Bender said.

