Decatur Police respond to call of shots fired in Oakhurst

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur Police on Sept. 30 responded to a call about shots being fired in Oakhurst.

Police responded to the intersection of Fayetteville Road and Spring Street at 9:08 p.m. “in reference to a person discharging a firearm.”

“Witnesses in the area stated they saw a dark-colored Dodge Charger at the time of the incident,” Sgt. John Bender said. “No injuries or property damage were reported. If you have any information regarding this event, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) and remain anonymous.”

Sgt. Bender couldn’t provide any additional information about whether the suspect was firing at something or someone.

“This is still an active investigation,” he said.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.