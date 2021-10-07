DeKalb Board of Health hosting park participation event on Oct. 16

Share









Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Health will host “A Day at the Park” on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at N.H. Scott Park, 2230 Tilson Road in Decatur. The event will promote park participation and physical activity, according to a press release.

The first 100 people to attend the event and complete a short survey on park participation and physical activity will receive a $10 gift card via email.

The Board of Health will provide COVID-19 vaccines at no cost to individuals at their mobile wellness clinic. Anyone wishing to get vaccinated should bring their insurance information and photo ID. The information is used to request reimbursement for vaccine administration. Patients will not receive a bill from the Board of Health or their insurance company.

Those who don’t have health insurance or a photo ID can still get vaccinated.

The “A Day in the Park” event is part of the board’s Local Efforts toward Addressing Disparities (LEAD) DeKalb initiative, funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health grant.

