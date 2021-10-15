DeKalb Cooperative Extension to hold walking tree tour on Oct. 30

Share









Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Cooperative Extension is hosting a “Walking Past the Dead Tree Tour” in Decatur’s Historic Cemetery, 299 Bell Street, on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 1-4 p.m.

Participants can learn about some of the city’s trees, tree types and tree needs. Arborists will be stationed at trees throughout the walking trail to give tree talks and tell stories.

Donations will be accepted by the cemetery and Women Arborists of the Southeast, but are not required. For more information, visit the DeKalb County Cooperative Extension’s website.

