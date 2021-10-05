DeKalb County residents will have sales tax renewal on Nov. 2 ballot

Share









This story has been updated.

By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — On Nov. 2, DeKalb County residents will vote on whether to renew a one percent sales tax for education. The Educational Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (E-SPLOST) was approved by voters in 2016 and expires in July 2022.

Approving an E-SPLOST could bring $816 million to schools in DeKalb County over a period of five years.

The tax benefits DeKalb County School District, City of Atlanta charter schools and City Schools of Decatur. It will allow school systems to modify existing schools, facilities and athletic facilities and fields; acquire property; install capital improvements for facilities; make technology improvements; and purchase school buses and other equipment.

DeKalb County School District would receive up to $742 million for 148 schools and facilities. Atlanta charter schools would receive $32 million for 13 facilities under APS, and City Schools of Decatur would receive $40 million for 12 schools and facilities.

More information about voting in the Nov. 2 election:

Election Day is Nov. 2. Early voting will begin on Oct. 12 and will end on Oct. 29. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 4. To register to vote, click here.

To see a list of important dates in the 2021 election year, click here.

Voters in DeKalb County are eligible to apply for an absentee ballot as of Aug. 16.

To apply for an absentee ballot:

— Visit the Georgia Secretary of State website.

— Complete the absentee ballot application using the state’s official paper form. Use black or blue ink only.

Applications can be mailed to the county elections office at this address: DeKalb County Election office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur, GA 30032-1239.

Applications can also be submitted by fax, 404-298-4038, or email, [email protected]

Voters may send an absentee ballot request for multiple people who live in the same household in the same envelope or email.

If an absentee ballot is not mailed to you, call DeKalb Elections office, 404-298-4020. You may still vote in person, either early or on Election Day.

An absentee ballot application must be received by Oct. 22.

In accordance with SB202, a new voting bill signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in March, a copy of a voter’s ID is required to apply for an absentee ballot. A Georgia driver’s license, Georgia state ID, Georgia voter card, U.S. Passport, U.S. military ID, employee ID issued by any branch of the federal or state government, tribal ID, or a document verifying a voter’s name and address – including a paycheck, utility bill, or bank statement – are accepted forms of ID.

Early voting begins Oct. 12 and ends Oct. 29. The hours for early voting are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be weekend early voting on Oct. 16, 17, 23 and 24. Call your elections office for hours.

Beginning Oct. 12, you can participate in early voting at the following locations:

– Bessie Branham Recreation Center (2051 Delano Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30317)

– Lynwood Recreation Center (3360 Osborne Road NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319)

– Berean Christian Church – Family Life Center (2197 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088)

– DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office (4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, Decatur, GA 30032)

– Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library (5234 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA 30084)

– Stonecrest Library (3123 Klondike Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038)

– County Line-Ellenwood Library (4331 River Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294)

– Dunwoody Library (5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road., Dunwoody, GA 30338)

For the most up-to-date and accurate information regarding early voting times and locations, visit Decaturishvotes.com and Tuckerobservervotes.com or call 404-298-4020.

Correction: An earlier version of this story listed an incorrect number of years for the SPLOST renewal. This story has been updated with the correct information.

