DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections expands weekend voting options to include Sunday voting

Decatur, GA – The DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections (VRE) Board recently approved the expansion of voting options during the upcoming election, a press release said. DeKalb voters now have two Sunday advance voting options on Oct. 17 and Oct. 24., noon until 5 p.m. on both days at all designated Advance Voting locations.

“It is vital that DeKalb voters have every opportunity to cast their ballots during the advance voting period and on Election Day, so it was essential that the Board explored an option to add two Sunday voting days this election cycle,” said recently appointed DeKalb VRE Board Member Karli Swift, who advocated for the expansion of Sunday voting. “I, along with my colleagues on the Board, believe that giving voters access to the polls is a fundamental role of our job as Board members.”

DeKalb County Advance Voting Drop Box Locations (drop box noted in parenthesis):

– Bessie Branham Recreation Center (Drop Box Location), 2051 Delano Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30317

– Lynwood Recreation Center (Drop Box Location), 3360 Osborne Road NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319

– Berean Christian Church – Family Life Center, 2197 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

– Voter Registration & Elections Office (Drop Box Location), 4380 Memorial Drive Suite 300, Decatur, GA 30032

– Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library (Drop Box Location), 5234 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA 30084

– Stonecrest Library, 3123 Klondike Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038

– County Line-Ellenwood Library (Drop Box Location), 4331 River Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

– Dunwoody Library (Drop Box Location), 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Absentee Voting Information:

– Absentee ballots will be mailed on Oct. 12.

– Advance voting for the November 2 election will take place Oct. 12 through Oct. 29, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday advance voting days are Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday advance voting days are Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, noon until 5 p.m.

– Drop boxes are under 24/7 surveillance inside designated advance voting locations and are only available during advance voting hours.

Still have questions? Visit www.DeKalbVotes.com or call 404-298-4020.

