Developer discusses plans to revive Tucker’s Northlake Mall

By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

Tucker, GA — In the span of five years, Northlake Mall went from deteriorating stores on seas of asphalt parking lots to a massive, reimagined destination.

ATR Corinth Partners, a commercial property developer out of Dallas, Texas, purchased the failing mall in 2016 from Simon Property Group. Sears left the mall, followed by Kohl’s and J.C. Penney’s.

“We believe each redevelopment has to be looked at with a fresh set of eyes. All too often, mall redevelopers come in and apply the same formula to every project,” said partner Tony Ruggeri of ATR Cortinth Partners.

Five years later, 50 acres of Northlake Mall has been annexed by Tucker, Emory Healthcare leased 224,000 square feet of office space and residential developers are flocking.

The pandemic hit just as ATR Corinth Partners began to roll out a major leasing effort, after securing Emory Healthcare as a tenant. Yet, the project doesn’t show signs of slowing down.

NRP Group is eyeing 2300 Northlake Center Drive as a possible 324-unit residential development. Auto MD is opening at 2101 Northlake Parkway. SDM Partners is building 80 short-term rental units at 2245 Northlake Parkway. Northlake has recently attracted CDC Credit Union and Burlington, and Bambinelli’s is relocating nearby in 2022.

Ruggeri said Northlake Mall is the third “reimagination” of its kind for his company.

To read the full story at the Tucker Observer, click here.

