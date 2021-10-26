Early voting in Nov. 2 municipal elections ends on Oct. 29

Share









DeKalb County, GA — Friday, Oct. 29, is the last day to vote early in the Nov. 2 municipal elections.

The hours for early voting are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s more information from the DeKalb County Board of Elections:

Attention DeKalb County voters! Advance voting continues this week, with Friday, October 29 being the final day to vote early. As a reminder, DeKalb voters can vote at any DeKalb advance voting location.

For voters who requested an absentee ballot, please return your ballot promptly and be sure to include the proper ID information as indicated on the ballot. You can return your absentee ballot by mail, but it must arrive at the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections office by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2. Alternatively, you may return your completed absentee ballot via DeKalb County drop box, available at select advance voting locations during operating hours only. Please visit www.dekalbvotes.com for a full list of drop box locations and operating hours. If you requested an absentee ballot but would rather vote in-person on Election Day, please bring your absentee ballot with you to expedite the cancellation of your absentee ballot and allow you to vote in-person. For voters who plan to vote on Election Day, on Tuesday, November 2, please confirm your polling place before heading out to vote, as the laws around provisional ballots have changed. Voters can confirm their polling place at www.dekalbvotes.com. For information on ID requirements, COVID-19 safety protocols, changes in voting law due to SB202 or anything elections related, please visit www.dekalbvotes.com.

More information about voting in the Nov. 2 election:

Election Day is Nov. 2. Early voting will begin on Oct. 12 and will end on Oct. 29. The voter registration deadline was Oct. 4.

People who wish to vote in person will need to bring one of the following forms of identification, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office:

– Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS)

– A Georgia Driver’s License, even if expired

– Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state

– Valid U.S. passport ID

– Valid U.S. military photo ID

– Valid tribal photo ID

Early voting begins Oct. 12 and ends Oct. 29. The hours for early voting are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be weekend early voting on Oct. 16, 17, 23 and 24.

Beginning Oct. 12, you can participate in early voting at the following locations:

– Bessie Branham Recreation Center (2051 Delano Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30317)

– Lynwood Recreation Center (3360 Osborne Road NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319)

– Berean Christian Church – Family Life Center (2197 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088)

– DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office (4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, Decatur, GA 30032)

– Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library (5234 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA 30084)

– Stonecrest Library (3123 Klondike Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038)

– County Line-Ellenwood Library (4331 River Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294)

– Dunwoody Library (5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road., Dunwoody, GA 30338)

For the most up-to-date and accurate information regarding early voting times and locations, visit Decaturishvotes.com and Tuckerobservervotes.com or call 404-298-4020.