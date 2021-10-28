Emory obtains ‘world’s most comprehensive’ Bram Stoker collection

Share









Atlanta, GA — Here’s some news you can really sink your teeth into.

Emory University announced that the Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives and Rare Book Library has acquired the “world’s most comprehensive collection of rare materials highlighting the work of Bram Stoker, 19th century Irish author best known for ‘Dracular.'”

“The Stoker collection is extensive containing nearly 4,000 items including approximately 1,500 books, inscribed association copies, correspondence, manuscripts, playbills, first edition translations of ‘Dracula’ including Japanese, French, Gaelic and Icelandic, and other ephemera and photographs,” Emory University announced. “The collection also includes artwork, movie posters, books and other materials on spirits and vampirism that Stoker was known to have used as research for ‘Dracula.'”

Emory officials were impressed with the university’s new loot.

“This is a stunning collection of 19th century writing by a pivotal author that transcends the horror genre,” University Librarian and Dean Yolanda Cooper said in the press release. “Bram Stoker’s talent, evidenced by the longevity of ‘Dracula’ and the many variations represented in this collection, is astounding. We’re proud that Rose Library is now the keeper of this collection, and so pleased to make these materials available to students, faculty and researchers at Emory and the world over.”

Rose Library got the collection from private collector John Moore of Dublin, Ireland via book dealer in Galway.

“Moore spent about 40 years tracking down every authentic rare book and document by and about Stoker and ‘Dracula’ that he could find,” Beth Shoemaker, Rose Library’s rare book librarian, said in the press release. “International interest in the collection is strong, and although Moore has exhibited it and allowed a select number of scholars and authors under contract to visit the materials in his home, Moore felt it was time to place this collection with a major academic library that has the ability to provide broader accessibility.”

The collection will be available for students to use in their research.

“There is such a wealth of information and inspiration in the Bram Stoker collection that call to many interdisciplinary fields,” Rose Library Director Jennifer Gunter King said according to the press release.

Emory says she worked for more than three years to spearhead this acquisition. “I’m excited to see all the different kinds of research that will come out of the use of this collection for many years to come.”

For more information about the collection, click here.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.