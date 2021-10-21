First Watch, Buffalo Wild Wings and Chase Bank among confirmed tenants for new Tucker development

Share









By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

Tucker, GA — First Watch, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chase Bank and more plan to join the growing list of tenants at the Hugh Howell Marketplace, the newest shopping center in Tucker. Located at the corner of Hugh Howell and Mountain Industrial Boulevard, the property has changed the landscape and traffic of the corridor.

Publix supermarket is the center’s anchor store, and plans to open by Thanksgiving. Developer Branch Properties promised the project – which includes active trails, an art installation, and green space — will be “state of the art.” It was approved by City Council in March 2020.

While some Smoke Rise neighbors are concerned about an increase in traffic, Kalpana Patel said she is looking forward to the development.

“We were used to seeing a vacant lot with nothing on it for years. We have seen the development in Northlake and other places, now a lot of neighbors are excited about the restaurant selections. Especially Antico pizza and Gusto’s,” said Patel.

Tucker is working with Georgia Department of Transportation to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety in the area.

To see the full list of tenants for the project, click here.

