Former Decatur High math teacher accused of posting hateful, extremist content online

Decatur, GA — The Southern Poverty Law Center on Oct. 20 published a lengthy article about Larry Coty, a professor at Georgia State University’s Perimeter College, accusing him of posting hateful, extremist content online.

He taught math at Decatur High School in the 90s, SPLC says. Coty has “threatened to pursue legal action against Hatewatch staff and the SPLC numerous times,” the article notes.

“Since at least 2013, he has been circulating neo-Nazi propaganda on the Russian social media site VK, on Facebook and in comment sections of reactionary far-right websites,” SPLC reports.

To read the full SPLC article, click here.

He’s also published comments on Decaturish, but his comments did not contain hateful, extremist content and didn’t violate our commenting policies. His Decaturish comments appear to have been deleted.

In a statement to WSB-TV, Georgia State University said, “The extreme views attributed to this instructor clearly do not align with the university’s core values. Such views fall under First Amendment protection. The university is looking into whether any violation of policy has occurred.”