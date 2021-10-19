Gov. Kemp appoints CSD assistant superintendent to Board of Early Care and Learning

Share









Decatur, GA — Gov. Brian Kemp this month made 27 appointments to state boards and commissions.

He appointed Kristy Beam, City Schools of Decatur’s Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning, to serve on the Board of Early Care and Learning.

“She also works with the University of North Georgia preparing teachers for the classroom. Beam has experience working with all levels of education from preschool to university,” Kemp’s announcement says. “Throughout her twenty-three years in education, she has worked as a principal, assistant principal, and teacher in Gwinnett County, Rockdale County, and Valencia, Spain. Beam has three daughters.”

The state department of Early Care and Learning focuses on early education and childcare needs of Georgia families.

Beam has moved up through the ranks at CSD. She joined the district in 2018 as principal of Glennwood Elementary, before being promoted to Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction. She became Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning in May of this year.

