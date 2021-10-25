Decatur’s two upper elementary schools call Decatur Police about suspicious activity

Share









Decatur, GA — Talley Street Upper Elementary and Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary have both sent out notices to parents recently regarding suspicious activities near their schools.

On Monday, Oct. 25, Talley Street Elementary sent a notice to parents about a man allegedly trying to climb a fence by the playground.

“I want to let you know that I put the school on lockdown this morning,” Talley Street Principal Billy Heaton said in an email to parents. “I was notified that a gentleman was trying to climb the lower playground fence off of South Columbia. We quickly brought all students inside the building. 911 was called. The Decatur Police Department came to the school and walked around the outside of the building and the playground. They did not see anyone. The officer also walked the inside of the school. We resumed outdoor lunch with extra supervision but will keep the playground closed for the remainder of the day. Please let me know if you have any questions.”

On Friday, Oct. 22, students near FAVE thought they saw a man with a weapon near the school, which prompted another call to police.

“Today, during lunch, a community member reported to the school that they witnessed a man walking in the neighborhood with something they assumed to be a weapon,” Principal Karen Newton-Scott said in an email to parents. “Students were immediately brought indoors and school staff alerted Decatur Police. Police officers searched the neighborhood and were not able to locate an individual walking in the vicinity of the school and the school was cleared to resume regular operations. An individual matching the description was later located outside of the city limits by the Atlanta Police Department.”

Atlanta Police did not immediately have any information about the incident at FAVE.

