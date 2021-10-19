Kirkwood to expect road closures next week due to filming

Share









Atlanta, GA — Two roads will experience closures toward the end of the week and next week as Bone Appetite Productions is planning to shoot scenes for the feature film “Strays” in Kirkwood, according to a Facebook post from the Kirkwood Neighbors’ Organization.

Filming is currently scheduled on Howard Street Northeast on Oct. 25 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. During this time, the road will be fully closed to ensure the safety of the crew, community and the completion of the film crew’s work.

Howard Street Northeast will be closed between Delano Drive Northeast and Trotti Street Northeast. The west curb sidewalk will also be closed. The east curb sidewalk will remain open to pedestrians.

The north curb lane on Trotti Street Northeast will be closed between Howard Street Northeast and Warren Street Northeast on Oct. 21, 22 and 26 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The road closures are only for through traffic and residents will be able to get to their homes regardless of the closure.

The production team will maintain ingress and egress for all emergency vehicles on the property. Off-duty Atlanta police officers will be on site to assist with the safety of all closures. If it rains, filming will be pushed one or two days.

A possible film worker strike set to begin on Oct. 18 was averted after the union, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, reached a “tentative deal” with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, Reuters reported.

