Madison Avenue Soapbox Derby takes place this Saturday, Oct. 16

Decatur, GA — The Madison Avenue Soapbox Derby will take place this Saturday, Oct. 16.

The annual soapbox derby event is held on Madison Avenue in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood. Proceeds raised over the years have gone to benefit various nonprofits.

The Madison Avenue Soapbox Derby is a non-motorized racing event that challenges amateur racers to design and build human-powered soapbox cars that compete against the clock in a downhill race. Competitors are divided into age groups with awards for fastest time and most creative car themes, according to a press release.

Registration is closed, but spectators can still watch the races, which begin at 1 p.m. Food service begins at 11 a.m. and the event will feature local vendors, including U Joint, Steinbeck’s and King of Pops. There also will be a bake sale tent. COVID protocols apply and mask wearing is required.

For the full schedule, click here.

The soapbox derby began in 2011 as a community project organized by neighbors, and the event has helped many area nonprofits serving the needs of children. Through local business sponsorships, participation by racers and community giving, the event has raised more than $200,000 in its first nine years, the press release states.

Past beneficiaries have included Gigi’s Playhouse, Our House, Boys and Girls Club of Decatur, FOCUS, Decatur Cooperative Ministry, Reading is Essential for All People, Decatur Robotics, Decatur Education Foundation and Special Education Parent Teacher Association, Global Village Project.

The Madison Ave Soapbox Derby organizers announced that the Decatur Student Center will be the 2021 beneficiary. The Decatur Student Center is committed to provide meaningful support that allows all students to flourish in school and in life.

For more information about this year’s event, click here.

