(PHOTOS) 2021 Oakhurst Porchfest

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — Oakhurst Porchfest returned in a big way on Saturday, Oct. 6.
The 2020 Porchfest event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Saturday, hundreds of people took to the streets to listen to music from 200 acts performing on porches and lawns throughout the neighborhood.
Emily Kurzen and Monica Agoston dance during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Reverend Hylton performs on W. Davis Street during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Longtime Oakhurst resident Maria Coventry takes in Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 9. Coventry said, “live your life once and enjoy it.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Emily Doherty, Chloe and Jimmy Luedecke take in Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
HusbandWife perform on Kings Highway during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Westchester Elementary PTA set up with snacks and shirts during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Clay Davis, Maria Johnson, Fluffy and artist Carol Boender (@suncatbee) with Boender’s art for sale in front of Johnson’s home during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Captains of Revelry’s Mike LaSage cooks food for hungry attendees during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Vocalist Inez Czymbor gets a hug from Holli Morgan, 12, after her performance with Electric Idol during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Michou, Rose Lane, Kat Howell and Mali Perry on their way to the next porch concert during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Get Down perform on Ansley Street during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Get Down perform on Ansley Street during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Vino and Dana Dragonduck take in Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the vendors at Harmony Park during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Anna Walczak (@shadowdancer) sells her art at Harmony Park during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DJ Doc Ramadhan entertains the crowd at Harmony Park during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Strumbrush performs on East Lake Drive during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The New Replicas perform on East Lake Drive during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather in a yard on Cambridge Avenue to listen to the music of The Tiger Kings during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Isabella Diaz reacts to the music of The Tiger Kings during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
