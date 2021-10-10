(PHOTOS) 2021 Oakhurst Porchfest

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — Oakhurst Porchfest returned in a big way on Saturday, Oct. 6.

The 2020 Porchfest event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Saturday, hundreds of people took to the streets to listen to music from 200 acts performing on porches and lawns throughout the neighborhood.

