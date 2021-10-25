(PHOTOS) AvondALE Day

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Avondale Estates, GA — Avondale Estates celebrated its thriving craft beer scene during the first annual AvondALE Day on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Over 100 draft beers, live music and food were featured along a 1-mile path through the city’s central business district. Destinations along the trail were The Lost Druid Brewery, Wild Heaven Brewery, Little Cottage Brewery, My Parents’ Basement and The Beer Growler. People who completed the Dale Ale Trail by purchasing a beverage at each of the five trail locations and having their cards punched were eligible to receive a limited-edition commemorative glass designed by local artist Matt Leunig.
Avondale Estates recently won the award for “Best Small-Town Beer Scene” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice poll.
The Beer Growler manager Joey Gray pours a beer into a commemorative glass during the first annual AvondALE Day in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Oct. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Beer Growler manager Joey Gray punches a customer’s Dale Ale Trail glass card during the first annual AvondALE Day in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Oct. 23. People who completed the Dale Ale Trail and had their cards punched at all five locations received a commemorative glass while supplies lasted. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Doug and Allison Williams have a beer at The Beer Growler during the first annual AvondALE Day in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Oct. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kara Galvan plays pinball at My Parents’ Basement while her husband Juan Galvan looks on during the first annual AvondALE Day in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Oct. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
David Black and Louis Norvell stop at My Parents’ Basement for refills of their city-approved 12-ounce plastic cups that allow people to carry alcoholic beverages throughout the entertainment district during the first annual AvondALE Day in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Oct. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ray Brown and Bailey Venjohn at Little Cottage Brewery with Leo and Saylor during the first annual AvondALE Day in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Oct. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse
One-and-a-half-year-old Tatum Minton checks out the art for sale by Matt Leunig at Little Cottage Brewery while Leunig’s sister-in-law Jackie Dorage looks on during the first annual AvondALE Day in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Oct. 23. Leunig designed the limited-edition commemorative glass made for the event. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People wait in line to order at Wild Heaven Brewery during the first annual AvondALE Day in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Oct. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Bassist Dave Siff plays with his band Space Giants at Wild Heaven Brewery during the first annual AvondALE Day in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Oct. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Avondale Estates Mayor Jonathan Elmore listens to live music from Space Giants at Wild Heaven Brewery while his wife Tamara Shipley, on left, dances during the first annual AvondALE Day in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Oct. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Signage on the streets directed visitors to the five destinations on the Dale Ale Trail during the first annual AvondALE Day in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Oct. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jill Melancon raises a glass to the Atlanta Braves at The Lost Druid Brewery before game 6 of the NLCS during the first annual AvondALE Day in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Oct. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
My Parents’ Basement general manager Kelley Turner pours a beer for a customer during the first annual AvondALE Day in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Oct. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Little Cottage Brewery bartender Morgan Wynn pours beers for customers during the first annual AvondALE Day in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Oct. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ashlyn Greco has a beer at Little Cottage Brewery during the first annual AvondALE Day in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Oct. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Wild Heaven Brewery co-owner Nick Purdy pours a beer for a customer during the first annual AvondALE Day in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Oct. 23. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Reporter Zoe Seiler contributed to this story.