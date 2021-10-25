(PHOTOS) AvondALE Day

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Avondale Estates, GA — Avondale Estates celebrated its thriving craft beer scene during the first annual AvondALE Day on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Over 100 draft beers, live music and food were featured along a 1-mile path through the city’s central business district. Destinations along the trail were The Lost Druid Brewery, Wild Heaven Brewery, Little Cottage Brewery, My Parents’ Basement and The Beer Growler. People who completed the Dale Ale Trail by purchasing a beverage at each of the five trail locations and having their cards punched were eligible to receive a limited-edition commemorative glass designed by local artist Matt Leunig.

Avondale Estates recently won the award for “Best Small-Town Beer Scene” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice poll.

Reporter Zoe Seiler contributed to this story.