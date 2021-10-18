(PHOTOS) Avondale Estates hosts Tiny House Festival

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Avondale Estates, GA —The Avondale Estates Tiny House Festival on Oct. 16 and 17 featured variety of small dwellings for people to tour, as well as speakers and local vendors.
Will Johnston, executive director of the MicroLife Institute and producer of the festival said, “This is our fifth tiny house festival. What it does is expose people to thinking about downsizing and living in a quality small space. The idea is thinking small and living large.”
Roots Down founder and CEO Jamie Rosenthal on far right, with Heidi Ullman and chief marketing officer Tres Crow during the Avondale Estates Tiny House Festival on Sunday, Oct. 17. Rosenthal said, “We try to fight climate change and food insecurity in our neighborhoods by building better landscapes. Our goal is to create advocacy and education and create policy change working with DeKalb County residents and also DeKalb County Board of Commissioners.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jillian Batherson and Spencer Maughon tour MicroLife Institute’s tiny office during the Avondale Estates Tiny House Festival on Sunday, Oct. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Elisa Press checks out the bedroom of a 465 sq. ft. Hummingbird Tiny Housing house during the Avondale Estates Tiny House Festival on Sunday, Oct. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rich Winkler tours one of Hummingbird Tiny Housing’s 250 sq. ft. houses during the Avondale Estates Tiny House Festival on Sunday, Oct. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse
A view of the sleeping loft in one of Hummingbird Tiny Housing’s 250 sq. ft. houses on display during the Avondale Estates Tiny House Festival on Sunday, Oct. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People tour a converted school bus during the Avondale Estates Tiny House Festival on Sunday, Oct. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jen West and James Martin with the 2001 Ford Excursion they converted to an on the road camping vehicle during the Avondale Estates Tiny House Festival on Sunday, Oct. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People line up to check out the tiny houses during the Avondale Estates Tiny House Festival on Sunday, Oct. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
James Martin and Jen West talk about their school bus and SUV conversions during the Avondale Estates Tiny House Festival on Sunday, Oct. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Scamper Van co-founder and COO Eric Van de Steeg on right, with van wrangler Christina Conner talk about the many was they can build out a custom van. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the tiny house on display at The Lost Druid Brewery during the Avondale Estates Tiny House Festival on Sunday, Oct. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Will Johnston, producer of the Avondale Estates Tiny House Festival and executive director of the MicroLife institute stands outside MicroLife’s tiny office on Sunday, Oct. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the vendors during the Avondale Estate Tiny House Festival on Sunday, Oct. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People line up to tour the tiny houses during the Avondale Estates Tiny House Festival on Sunday, Oct. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Will Johnston, producer of the Avondale Estates Tiny House Festival and executive director of the MicroLife institute talks about pocket neighborhoods on Sunday, Oct. 17. Johnston said MicroLife’s pilot project is Cottages on Vaughan, a micro pocket neighborhood of 8 houses all under 500 sq. ft. on 0.57 acres in the city of Clarkston. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Avondale Estates Mayor Jonathan Elmore speaks about projects happening in the city and the many benefits of diverse housing during the Avondale Estates Tiny House Festival on Sunday, Oct. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Amber White takes home a flower from one of the vendors at the Avondale Estates Tiny House Festival on Sunday, Oct. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.