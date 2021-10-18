(PHOTOS) Avondale Estates hosts Tiny House Festival

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Avondale Estates, GA —The Avondale Estates Tiny House Festival on Oct. 16 and 17 featured variety of small dwellings for people to tour, as well as speakers and local vendors.

Will Johnston, executive director of the MicroLife Institute and producer of the festival said, “This is our fifth tiny house festival. What it does is expose people to thinking about downsizing and living in a quality small space. The idea is thinking small and living large.”

