(PHOTOS) Braves fans gather in Decatur to watch Game 1 of the World Series

Decaturish.com Oct 27, 2021
Max Dougal, Roger Okamoto and Morgan Greenleaf cheer on the Braves at Universal Joint in Decatur during Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Photo by Dean Hesse.
By Dean Hesse, contributor 

Decatur, GA — Braves fans gathered at Twain’s Brewpub & Billiards and Universal Joint in Decatur on Tuesday night were not disappointed as they watched the Braves defeat the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 1 of the World Series.

For Mike Marshall, born in 1995, the last time the Braves won the World Series, watching the Braves play in the 2021 World Series with friends at Universal Joint was something he said he’d waited a lifetime for.

David Wiley, also watching the game at Universal Joint said, “my favorite moment is from the ‘95 World Series when my folks were able to go to the Championship and sit with my best friends’ mom and we were able to camp out and use the tickets through the whole series for the Braves victory.”

About this year, Wiley said, “I feel good about it. We’ve got a lot of energy.”

Watching the game at Twain’s, Douglas Madari remembered celebrating the Braves 1995 World Series victory riding down Peachtree Street in a friend’s van. “There was like 10 of us hanging out the doors of that minivan.” Said Mudari. “That was pretty awesome.”

Twain’s bar manager Josh Crusa said, “There’s like an internal anxiety I have between them (Braves) and the Falcons Super Bowl a couple of years ago. Until we win it, until like the last ball is caught, the last hit is made, and we walk off and we’re champions — I’m just trying not to get my hopes up in the event that something bad happens. This team definitely feels different and I hope it’s different.”

Watching the game with friends at Twain’s, Houston native Marco Gutierrez said, “This is actually a hard game to watch because we’re losing and I was actually expecting it to be a little tighter, but I’m surrounded by a bunch of Braves fans. I’m like the odd man out. However, I do love the Braves, so it’s kind of like my old home team vs my new home team. It’s a win-win for me either way.”

Braves fan Max Dougal watches Game 1 of the World Series at Universal Joint in Decatur on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Todd Cawley watches Game 1 of the World Series at Universal Joint in Decatur on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Cawley said, “it’s great to see them (Braves) back in the World Series. It’s been a long time coming.” Photo by Dean Hesse.

Braves fan Adam Cronic watches Game 1 of the World Series with Jonna Holm at Universal Joint in Decatur on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Braves fans Parker Bondick, Michael Marshall and Toni Faye Tan watch Game 1 of the World Series at Universal Joint in Decatur on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Marshall said, “I’ve waited my whole life for this, I was born in 95. I’m loving seeing [the Braves] in the World Series.” Photo by Dean Hesse.

Holly Doe and Paul DeHaven watch Game 1 of the World Series between the Braves and Houston Astros at Universal Joint in Decatur on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Russ Lambros cheers at Universal Joint in Decatur after the Braves Adam Duval hit a 2 run homer in the third inning of Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Braves fan Douglas MudarI watches Game 1 of the World Series at Twain’s Brewpub & Billiards in Decatur on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Mudari said he remembers riding down Peachtree Street in a friend’s van after the Braves won the World Series in 1995. “There was like 10 of us hanging out the doors of that minivan,” said Mudari. “That was pretty awesome. Go Braves. Let’s do it again.” Photo by Dean Hesse.

Employee Chris Kaluzienski came to Twain’s Brewpub & Billiards on his day off to watch Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday, Oct. 26. “There’s always been this portent of doom that no matter what you have going in your favor, it’s all gonna come crashing down, so climbing that mountain by beating the Dodgers at home — unreal,” said Kaluzienski. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Charles Judson on right and Josh Schmitt cheer for the Braves while watching Game 1 of the World Series at Twain’s Brewpub & Billiards in Decatur on Tuesday. Oct. 26. Schmitt said, “it’s been an amazingly fun game to watch. They (Braves) came out swinging.” Photo by Dean Hesse.

Twain’s Brewpub & Billiards bar manager Josh Crusa watches Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Crusa said, “I’ve rooted for the Braves for a very long time and in that time, I’ve been disappointed a very long time. This game feels different.” Photo by Dean Hesse.

