(PHOTOS) Braves fans gather in Decatur to watch Game 1 of the World Series

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — Braves fans gathered at Twain’s Brewpub & Billiards and Universal Joint in Decatur on Tuesday night were not disappointed as they watched the Braves defeat the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 1 of the World Series.

For Mike Marshall, born in 1995, the last time the Braves won the World Series, watching the Braves play in the 2021 World Series with friends at Universal Joint was something he said he’d waited a lifetime for.

David Wiley, also watching the game at Universal Joint said, “my favorite moment is from the ‘95 World Series when my folks were able to go to the Championship and sit with my best friends’ mom and we were able to camp out and use the tickets through the whole series for the Braves victory.”

About this year, Wiley said, “I feel good about it. We’ve got a lot of energy.”

Watching the game at Twain’s, Douglas Madari remembered celebrating the Braves 1995 World Series victory riding down Peachtree Street in a friend’s van. “There was like 10 of us hanging out the doors of that minivan.” Said Mudari. “That was pretty awesome.”

Twain’s bar manager Josh Crusa said, “There’s like an internal anxiety I have between them (Braves) and the Falcons Super Bowl a couple of years ago. Until we win it, until like the last ball is caught, the last hit is made, and we walk off and we’re champions — I’m just trying not to get my hopes up in the event that something bad happens. This team definitely feels different and I hope it’s different.”

Watching the game with friends at Twain’s, Houston native Marco Gutierrez said, “This is actually a hard game to watch because we’re losing and I was actually expecting it to be a little tighter, but I’m surrounded by a bunch of Braves fans. I’m like the odd man out. However, I do love the Braves, so it’s kind of like my old home team vs my new home team. It’s a win-win for me either way.”

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.