(PHOTOS) Fairies in the Garden

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — Fairies in the Garden 2021 at Woodlands Garden in Decatur ends at dark on Saturday, Oct. 30, so there’s still time to get out and discover the tiny fairy world tucked away along the trails.

The installation was designed by Skyland Trail artists and built using bark, twigs and branches, seeds and other natural materials.

Admission is free and Woodlands Garden encourages costumes to add to the fun. You can download a Fairy Map before you go by clicking here.

Woodlands Garden is located at 932 Scott Blvd., Decatur, 30030 and is open seven days a week during daylight hours. For more information on Fairies in the Garden 2021 and Woodlands Garden, visit: woodlandsgarden.org/fairies/

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.