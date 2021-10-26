(PHOTOS) Fairies in the Garden

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — Fairies in the Garden 2021 at Woodlands Garden in Decatur ends at dark on Saturday, Oct. 30, so there’s still time to get out and discover the tiny fairy world tucked away along the trails.
The installation was designed by Skyland Trail artists and built using bark, twigs and branches, seeds and other natural materials.
Admission is free and Woodlands Garden encourages costumes to add to the fun. You can download a Fairy Map before you go by clicking here.
Woodlands Garden is located at 932 Scott Blvd., Decatur, 30030 and is open seven days a week during daylight hours. For more information on Fairies in the Garden 2021 and Woodlands Garden, visit: woodlandsgarden.org/fairies/
Fairies in the Garden runs through Saturday, Oct. 30, during daylight hours at Woodlands Garden, 932 Scott Blvd. in Decatur. Admission is free and costumes are encouraged. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A tiny fairy house in a wagon at the Radio Flyer Camper Park during the Fairies in the Garden 2021 event at Woodlands Garden in Decatur. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A moss-covered fairy house seen along the trail at Woodlands Garden in Decatur during the Fairies in the Garden 2021 event. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Beauty-Berry Bungalow spotted along the trail at Woodlands Garden in Decatur during the Fairies in the Garden 2021 event. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A fairy size amusement park along the trail at Woodlands Garden in Decatur during the Fairies in the Garden 2021 event. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A fairy sized Ferris wheel along the trail at Woodlands Garden in Decatur during the Fairies in the Garden 2021 event. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Some colorfully decorated fairy houses along the trail at Woodlands Garden in Decatur during the Fairies in the Garden 2021 event. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A stop at Sourwood Rainbow along the trail at Woodlands Garden in Decatur during the Fairies in the Garden 2021 event. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A tiny fairy house built on a tree stump along the trail at Woodlands Garden in Decatur during the Fairies in the Garden 2021 event. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Looking through a tiny fairy house built on a tree stump along the trail at Woodlands Garden in Decatur during the Fairies in the Garden 2021 event. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A ground level peek at Beech Fairy Shores along the trail at Woodlands Garden in Decatur during the Fairies in the Garden 2021 event. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A look from above at a fairy size rowboat in Beech Fairy Shores along the trail at Woodlands Garden in Decatur during the Fairies in the Garden 2021 event. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Fairies in the Garden ends Saturday, Oct. 30, but Woodlands Garden is open seven days a week during daylight hours. Photo by Dean Hesse.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.