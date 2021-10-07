(PHOTOS) Hands on Atlanta distributes meals to DeKalb students before fall break

By Dean Hesse, contributor
DeKalb County, GA — On Weds. Oct. 6, Hands on Atlanta distributed 700 free meal kits at International Community School (ICS) and McLendon Elementary School in DeKalb County to provide meals for students during the upcoming fall break.
According to Hands on Atlanta, 74% of students at both schools receive free or reduced priced lunch. The meal kits were packed by volunteers from ShopCore, an affiliate of the Blackstone Group. 440 meal kits went to students at ICS and 260 to McLendon.
Hands On Atlanta’s Meals 4 Kids program partners with local individuals and companies interested in providing wraparound resources to metro Atlanta students and families.
“This shows our students that we are in this together as a community, and we are all working together to support them, especially during unstable times like the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Alastair Pullen, ICS Principal in a press release. “Even when our students are not in the building, it’s good to know our students have a consistent food source.”
