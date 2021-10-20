(PHOTOS) “Indian War” cannon removed from Decatur Square

Share









DECATUR, Ga. — At 6:30 pm on October 19, community members gathered and cheered as the cannon commemorating the 1836 “Indian War” was removed from Decatur Square.

The removal was commemorated with a sage ceremony from Muscogee Nation elder John Winterhawk and a libation ceremony from Mama Nobantu, an African elder. Many community members in attendance were organizers and allies with Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights, as well as members of Decolonize Decatur, who seek to uplift the intersection and solidarity of Indigenous and African people in DeKalb, and work to remove symbols of oppression.

Organizers have been protesting for the removal of the cannon since the removal of the “Lost Cause” confederate monument on June 18, 2020. Most recently, there was a rally for the removal of the cannon on Indigenous People’s Day (October 11), and local musical artists Indigo Girls expressed support for the cannon’s removal at the Amplify Decatur festival on October 5.

Plans for what will replace the cannon have not yet been decided, but Beacon Hill member Paul McLennan said one idea is to commission art from Muscogee artists.

The resolution was introduced by Commissioner Ted Terry on Sept. 28 and was backed by Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson.

“It’s clear that this relic cannon is a wayward orphaned cannon that has no clear ownership,” Terry said at the Oct. 12 meeting. “It’s in the public right of way, so the effort of this resolution is to remove it within 90 days and hopefully the rightful owners will come forward. I appreciate all of the residents, constituents, and the city of Decatur for prompting us to take action on this.”

The cannon was placed in Decatur in 1906 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and memorializes the removal of Indigenous peoples following the Creek Indian War of 1836. The war was a consequence of the Indian Removal Act of 1830, which President Andrew Jackson strongly supported, according to a report from the National Park Service. In 1821, Georgia forced the sale of half of the remaining Creek land, including the land that is now the city of Decatur, which was taken by white settlers in a land lottery.

The UDC also installed a confederate monument that was removed in 2020. The Decatur City Commission in December adopted a resolution in support of the cannon’s removal.

The removal comes after a vote on Oct. 12 by the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners to relocate the relic cannon.

This story will be updated on the morning of Oct. 20.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.