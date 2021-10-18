(PHOTOS) Madison Ave Soapbox Derby will continue under new leadership

Share









By Sara Amis, contributor

Decatur, GA — The tenth annual Madison Avenue Soap Box Derby, held in Oakhurst on Oct. 16, almost became the last.

Raul Trujillo, who had been involved since the beginning, said that the original group of volunteers were feeling the weight of keeping the event going. Meanwhile, after last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic, the crop of new volunteers for 2021 seemed a bit slim just as the old guard of derby parents reached the point where they were thinking of stepping down.

“Our kids went from 6 and 7-year-olds who were racing to 16 and 17-year-olds who are volunteering,” said Trujillo. Veteran organizers started to ask themselves if it was time to cross the finish line.

Once the word got out, however, neighbors began to rally around the derby. An influx of new volunteers stepped up, who are shadowing the current organizers in preparation for taking over next year. Trujillo says he and the other original organizers aren’t going to disappear, but will remain available to give advice on making the event thrive.

The annual event continues to invite ingenuity from participants.

Awards for creativity as well as speed lead to a wide variety of designs. This year’s entrants included a wooden UPS truck, a biplane, the USS Monitor, and a young Mandalorian. There were more 80 drivers, the youngest of whom was three years old.

The event is a yearly fundraiser for local non-profits, and has raised over $250,000 in the past 10 years. This year’s race raised $35,000 for the Decatur Education Foundation’s Decatur Student Center. The center originally focused on high school students but now serves Pre-K through 12th graders. Sabrena Shields, who is a counselor at Renfroe Middle School, said that they aim to provide students with whatever support they need, from counseling to a clothing closet to snacks.

The rules allow multiple drivers to use one soapbox car, so several cars are driven by small groups of siblings or friends. Lartesha Chaney, who is an After School Aide for the Decatur Housing Authority, saw an opportunity to turn the race into an educational project while also making it more accessible and inclusive.

The S.T.A.R. Afterschool Program, DHA, the Decatur Education Foundation, and Decatur Makers supported a process in which a total of about 30 children designed and built the derby car themselves, while others designed t-shirts for the team and five children were drivers. Chaney said she wanted children in the program to see the possibilities for themselves and what they could achieve.

“We want them to be go-getters,” said Chaney.

Each car proceeded down the course alone, so young drivers only had to focus on keeping their own vehicle pointed in the correct direction. All of them received plenty of cheers and applause, amid frequent reminders to the audience to stay behind the hay bales lining the course in case a driver lost control of their gravity-powered vehicle.

Lauren, waiting her turn during the 7-11 age group race, was calm and confident.

“I’m looking forward to having fun and going down the hill,” she said.

Here are more photos from Saturday’s event:

