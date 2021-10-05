Report: Mom of Kirkwood’s ‘Machete Man’ says he isn’t mentally ill; he says he is training to be an angel

Share









Atlanta, GA — A knife-wielding man has been scaring Kirkwood residents and visitors of late, who have taken to calling him the Machete Man, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

But the man told Fox 5 his public knife-wielding routines are religious rituals. His mother told Fox 5 her son doesn’t have a mental illness.

The man told Fox 5 that he’s training to become an angel. He’s accused of living in a home that’s not his.

“[He] is accused of being a squatter by Invitation Homes management,” Fox 5 reported. “They told [the Atlanta Police Department] they own the house on Hosea Williams Drive, not him. Invitation Homes filed to evict him in July, but the pandemic has slowed the process.”

To read the full story from Fox 5, click here.

