Sewer repair work on South Columbia Drive begins Oct. 25, expect lane closures

Decatur, GA — DeKalb County has lined up sewer repair projects that will result in lane closures beginning on Oct. 25.

All the closures will occur along South Columbia Drive and Columbia Drive.

According to DeKalb County, on Oct. 25 a portion of the northbound lane along South Columbia Drive, between Derrydown Way and Shadowmoor Drive, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. while crews work to rehabilitate 345 linear feet of ductile-iron sewer pipe. This section of the road will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 6.

“The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has initiated this construction project to address the repair needs of approximately 100,000 linear feet of sewer pipe as a part of ongoing maintenance to improve sewer service countywide,” the announcement from the county says. Motorists should expect delays stemming from the lane closure. Lane closure signs and traffic flaggers will assist motorists in moving safely around the lane closure. Our construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to motorists.”

The other projects are:

– Oct. 25: A portion of the northbound lane along Columbia Drive, between Snapfinger Road and Homera Place, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., while crews work to rehabilitate 386 linear feet of ductile-iron sewer pipe. This section of Columbia Drive will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 6.

– Oct. 25: a portion of the Northbound lane along South Columbia Drive, between Missionary Drive and Derrydown Way, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., while crews work to rehabilitate 386 linear feet of ductile-iron sewer pipe. This section of South Columbia Drive will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 6.

“For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email: [email protected],” the announcement from the county says.

