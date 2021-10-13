Tiny House Festival to be held in Avondale Estates this weekend

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — The MicroLife will hold its annual Tiny House Festival will be held in Avondale Estates this weekend, Oct. 16-17.

This will be the fifth festival MicroLife has hosted, and it will showcase a collection of tiny houses on wheels, schoolies and container homes for public touring, according to an announcement from the city.

Vendors at the festival will be local businesses, as well as businesses focused on sustainability, minimalism, downsizing, home maintenance, innovative housing solutions and more. The festival will additionally feature speakers who will touch on subjects from housing innovation through modern living in micro-spaces that are under 500 square feet.

Participants can enjoy an art walk through Little Tree Art Studios, food from local restaurants and food trucks, and drinks from local breweries, including a special MicroLife brew by the Lost Druid Brewery, the announcement states.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17. A special VIP event will also be held on Oct. 16 from 7-9 p.m. at The Lost Druid Brewery when VIP members can mix and mingle with the tiny home builders, local business owners, festival vendors and the MicroLife team.

To purchase tickets for the festival and the VIP event, click here.

Masks will be required to enter the tiny homes on display and will be available at the festival. Hand sanitizing stations will also be available.

Mayor Jonathan Elmore is personally inviting everyone to attend and check out the other things Avondale Estates has to offer:

.@City_Avondale Mayor Jonathan Elmore bringing you this important PSA: Come for the #TinyHouseFestival, stay for the businesses 🙌 🎟 https://t.co/U5L7YOV5T5 pic.twitter.com/rAc5DpkXAf — MicroLife Institute (@TinyhouseATL) October 12, 2021

