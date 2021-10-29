Today, Oct. 29, is the LAST DAY FOR EARLY VOTING in the Nov. 2 municipal elections

Share









DeKalb County, GA — Today, Oct. 29, is the last day to vote early in the Nov. 2 municipal elections.

The hours for early voting are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s more information from the DeKalb County Board of Elections:

Attention DeKalb County voters! Advance voting continues this week, with Friday, October 29 being the final day to vote early. As a reminder, DeKalb voters can vote at any DeKalb advance voting location. For voters who requested an absentee ballot, please return your ballot promptly and be sure to include the proper ID information as indicated on the ballot. You can return your absentee ballot by mail, but it must arrive at the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections office by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2. Alternatively, you may return your completed absentee ballot via DeKalb County drop box, available at select advance voting locations during operating hours only. Please visit www.dekalbvotes.com for a full list of drop box locations and operating hours. If you requested an absentee ballot but would rather vote in-person on Election Day, please bring your absentee ballot with you to expedite the cancellation of your absentee ballot and allow you to vote in-person. For voters who plan to vote on Election Day, on Tuesday, November 2, please confirm your polling place before heading out to vote, as the laws around provisional ballots have changed. Voters can confirm their polling place at www.dekalbvotes.com. For information on ID requirements, COVID-19 safety protocols, changes in voting law due to SB202 or anything elections related, please visit www.dekalbvotes.com.