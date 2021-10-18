Type to search

Tucker Observer seeking sales rep to help grow our business

Dan Whisenhunt Oct 18, 2021
Help wanted:

Do you love your community? Do you like a challenge? And are you interested in local news?

Tucker Observer has an opportunity for you. Tucker Observer, a website owned by Decaturish.com, is currently are seeking a sales representative to help us grow our business. This is a flexible, freelance position. We pay 30% commission on all sales, plus bonuses for high performers.

The Tucker Observer is a growing local news website dedicated to covering Tucker, Clarkston and Stone Mountain.

Our ideal candidate:

– Lives in DeKalb County

– Has some sales experience

– Understands the separation between the news and advertising sides of our business

– Is an energetic, go-getter who can make new connections and build relationships

– Will be comfortable meeting monthly sales targets

– Appreciates the value that local news can bring to a community

Interested? Contact us at [email protected] or [email protected] 

