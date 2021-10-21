Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience enters final stretch at Pullman Yards

Share









Atlanta, GA — Producers of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience have opened additional blocks of tickets to safely accommodate visitors during the final several weeks of the exhibit. The show will end its run at Pullman Yards on Jan. 3, 2022, according to a press release.

Tickets can also be purchased as gifts for others through the exhibition’s website during the holidays.

“We have been overwhelmed by the positive response to Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in the Atlanta market,” said Mario Iacampo, creator of the show and head of Brussels-based Exhibition Hub. “We want as many people as possible to safely see the experience in Atlanta, therefore we’ve opened up additional ticketing options to accommodate our guests during the final stretch of the show.”

More than 325,000 people have visited Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in Atlanta. Specifically designed to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, the exhibit guides visitors through at a regulated pace and offers a wide-open area for socially distanced viewing of the experience.

Guests are required to wear face masks at all times while going through the experience.

“We are thrilled by the reception we’ve received in Atlanta and look forward to bringing additional entertainment experiences to the city,” said long-time Atlanta resident and Exhibition Hub Executive Producer John Zaller. “We continue to look at venues across the city and will be announcing plans soon for our next installation, which will include an even bigger and better Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.”

